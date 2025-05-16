Virtual Team Building That Works

Although remote working has become the norm, staying connected as a team remains challenging. Company culture, team spirit and a shared identity can easily get lost in a sea of video calls. At the May edition of our X-NIGHT event series, we explored how Social VR can help rebuild those connections. Hosted in RAUM, a virtual collaboration platform made in Germany, the session offered new perspectives on what it really means to feel „together“ – even when apart.

Remote Work Is Here to Stay – But Culture Needs Connection

The way we work has changed dramatically over the past few years. Especially during the pandemic, millions of employees left their offices and started working from home. According to a 2024 study by Germany’s bidt (Bavarian Research Institute for Digital Transformation), 39% of German employees were still working from home at least occasionally by the end of the year. While this marks a decline from peak pandemic levels, it confirms one thing: hybrid work is here to stay.

However, flexibility comes at a price. One of the biggest challenges for today’s organisations is maintaining a sense of belonging. How can a team feel like a team without shared lunch breaks, hallway conversations or Friday get-togethers? How can new colleagues be onboarded, rituals be upheld, and company culture be nurtured when most interactions happen in scheduled video calls?

Video by Christian Spiekermann

Social VR: The Digital Alternative to the Climbing Wall

Enter Social VR: immersive platforms that simulate shared spaces allowing users to meet, collaborate and connect with each other as avatars in three-dimensional environments. Unlike traditional video conferencing, Social VR offers a sense of presence and spontaneity, facilitating emotionally resonant interactions.

A leading platform is RAUM, a Germany-based Social VR provider. RAUM is known for its clean design and creates environments where interaction feels natural, not forced. From workshops to team retreats, it’s designed for meaningful human exchange.

As the IMMERSIVE X community rarely meets in person, we hosted the May edition of X-NIGHT inside RAUM to test its team-building facilities. Our goal was not just to talk about virtual connection, but to experience it firsthand.

Guided by Rolf Meßmer, CSO and CMO at, we spent the evening exploring what it truly means to connect in the Metaverse. No screens, no slides – just shared activities, real-time voice chat, and spontaneous avatar-based encounters.

Games, Choices, and Genuine Moments of Fun

One of the highlights was our playful „Red or Blue“ game, which consisted of 15 quick rounds in which participants had to choose between two opposites. For example, iOS or Android? Sparkling or Still? Star Wars or Star Trek?

There were no right or wrong answers. The goal was simple: to spark conversation, highlight shared interests, and celebrate differences. Throughout the session, we tackled team challenges, laughed together, and surprised ourselves by how quickly we began to feel emotionally present despite being physically apart. Thanks to features like spatial audio, gesture support, and immersive design, the session felt less like a meeting and more like a real social gathering.

For teams navigating remote work, Social VR presents a sustainable alternative to traditional team-building formats. It’s accessible, inclusive, and – when done right – emotionally powerful.

Our heartfelt thanks go to Rolf Meßmer and the entire RAUM team for hosting us in this beautifully designed and thoughtfully orchestrated space.



Looking Ahead: X-NIGHT June

If you missed the May edition, don’t worry – our journey continues. Join us for the next X-NIGHT on June 12, 2025 for another inspiring evening of immersive exchange, creative formats, and community-first thinking.

Stay up to date at x-nights.net and follow us here on the vm-people blog.

