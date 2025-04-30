On April 17, 1975, Phnom Penh fell to the Khmer Rouge. Fifty years later, we honored this pivotal moment through a powerful VR experience with a special edition of

X-NIGHT – telling Cambodia’s story of survival, rebirth, and creativity through immersive art and personal storytelling.

The Power of Stories: Connecting Past and Future

Stories have a unique power. They transport us into the lives of others, helping us feel, understand, and act with greater empathy. In a time when forces seek to divide us, stories remain one of the strongest antidotes — reconnecting us through shared humanity.

During this special edition of X-NIGHT, part of our event series under the roof of IMMERSIVE X – The NEXT Reality Festival, we shared one such story: „I Killed My Mother“ – the emotional journey of Cambodian survivor, educator, and VR pioneer Svay Sanuch. Sanuch lived through the horrors of the Khmer Rouge. His deeply personal story was brought to life through immersive VR — not as abstract history, but as vivid, emotional memories seen through the eyes of a family caught in history’s darkest tides.

A Title That Haunts – and Heals

The title „I Killed My Mother“ is not a metaphor. It is a phrase Svay Sanuch carried within him for five decades. On that April morning in 1975, his mother was gravely wounded by shrapnel. He and his brother fought to get her medical help. But when Khmer Rouge soldiers stormed the hospital, they were forced to leave her behind – still alive on the operating table. They had no choice. But Sanuch never forgave himself.

The phrase is a window into the psychological aftermath of war and loss. Retelling this story in VR was not just a historical narrative – it was a long overdue act of remembrance, grief, and healing. By walking through these memories, we were allowed to step into his guilt, his helplessness – and ultimately, his hope.

Image by Svay Ken and Svay Sanuch

Immersive Art: Walking Through Memories

At the heart of this moving event were the life-size paintings of Svay Ken, Sanuch’s late brother and a renowned Cambodian artist. These „Painted Stories“ served as emotional milestones, guiding participants through scenes of desperation, courage, and hope.

Even when technical issues prevented Svay Sanuch and singer Seyma Thorn from joining live, their spirit filled the virtual world. Their message was clear: Hope is stronger than even the darkest chapters of history. Expertly moderated by Tom Nickel, educator and VR innovator, the event became a collective journey through memory – and a reminder that stories, not just facts, have the power to change hearts.

Cambodia Reborn: A Young Generation Creates the Future

Today, Cambodia is one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economies.

But beyond GDP figures and economic statistics lies a deeper renaissance – a cultural revival grounded in art, education, and resilience.

Two initiatives exemplify this cultural awakening – and both are led by the very people at the heart of our X-NIGHT event: The Khmer Magic Music Bus brings traditional Cambodian music back to rural villages, where it had been lost for generations. At the forefront is Seyma Thorn, a singer, educator, and cultural ambassador who leads the project with passion and purpose. Together with a team of musicians, she travels to remote communities, performing ancient ballads and

Founded by Svay Sanuch, Grandpa’s VR is an initiative to introduce immersive technology to children in Cambodia’s most underserved regions. Known affectionately as “Grandpa,” Sanuch bikes from village to village with VR headsets and 3D art tools in his backpack. With limited electricity and no internet, he teaches kids how to paint in virtual space, bringing their imaginations to life and turning trauma into creative strength — one headset, one child at a time.

Through their work, Seyma Thorn and Svay Sanuch are preserving Cambodia’s cultural heritage – and reimagining it for a new generation. Both initiatives reflect a powerful truth:

When tradition meets innovation, healing becomes possible. Hope can grow – even from unimaginable loss.

Photo by Tom Nickel

Stories That Heal and Inspire

„I Killed My Mother“ is not just a VR experience. It’s a testament to human resilience.

It’s a reminder that even after devastating loss, creativity, connection, and hope endure. At vm-people, we believe that immersive storytelling has the power to heal, to inspire, and to bring people closer together — across distances, cultures, and time.

Thanks to Svay Sanuch, Seyma Thorn and everyone who helps keep stories like this alive. Special thanks to our friend and companion Tom Nickel for creating not only this event, but the world in which we were able to experience Camodia’s moving story.

X-NIGHT: Immersive Journeys Every Month

X-NIGHT is the monthly event series of IMMERSIVE X – The NEXT Reality Festival.



Discover upcoming sessions at: x-nights.net

Learn more about vm-people’s mission to build bridges through immersive experiences: vm-people.de

