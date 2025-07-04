Burning Man goes digital – again. With BurnerSphere, the team at Big Rock Creative brings the legendary culture, art, and community of Burning Man into an interactive VR experience. This official virtual Playa lets users explore immersive environments, connect with others, and participate in live events. The experience will be showcased at X-NIGHT on August 14.

How I First Entered the Playa – Virtually

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been fascinated by Burning Man. The stories. The installations. The community. But I never made it to the desert – until 2020. That year, as the pandemic brought live events to a standstill, Burning Man was canceled. Yet, somehow, that’s when I finally stepped into its world. Not in Nevada, but in VR.



One of my first VR world tours led me to BRCvr. Short for „Black Rock City VR,“ it was a stunning digital recreation of the legendary Playa – the open desert where Burning Man takes place. Created by the team at Big Rock Creative, the platform allowed anyone with a VR headset to explore breathtaking art installations, meet fellow Burners, and immerse themselves in a shared creative spirit.

BRCvr: The Magic of Burning Man in Social VR

BRCvr quickly became one of my favorite virtual places. Its blend of surreal art, spontaneous interaction, and global community was unlike anything I had seen before. I spent countless hours walking through its digital dust, connecting with strangers, and rediscovering a sense of presence that was lacking in the real world during lockdown.

But then came another blow: In early 2023, AltspaceVR, the platform hosting BRCvr, was shut down. And with it, BRCvr disappeared. For many in the social VR community, this felt like a personal loss. The Playa – reborn in pixels – had vanished.

The Return of the Playa: BurnerSphere Launches

But as the saying goes, nothing truly burns forever at Burning Man. At IMMERSIVE X 2024, we were thrilled to welcome Athena Demos and Doug Jacobson, the visionary minds behind Big Rock Creative. During an inspiring talk, they announced the rebirth of their virtual Playa under a new name: BurnerSphere.

This time, they took matters into their own hands. To remain independent of big tech platforms, Athena and Doug developed a standalone app. Built from the ground up, the app captures the spirit of Black Rock City while offering new features, better performance, and full cross-platform accessibility.

Since this week, the BurnerSphere Beta is officially available in the Meta Quest and Steam stores and it’s already attracting new explorers.

📌 Download from Meta Store

📌 Download from Steam Store

BurnerSphere: A New Kind of Immersive Experience

I downloaded the app as soon as it was live. And what I found exceeded all expectations. BurnerSphere isn’t just a digital replica of a festival. It’s a hybrid space merging 3D environments with documentary storytelling. It’s a space where you can wander, listen, connect, and contribute. Each structural element tells a story, and each visit feels different.

From surreal sculptures to guided tours and spontaneous encounters to curated experiences, BurnerSphere invites us to experience Burning Man’s values in a new way: Radical Self-Expression, Communal Effort, Participation, and Immediacy. And the best part? You don’t just watch the world. You’re part of it.

Join the IMMERSIVE X Community Inside BurnerSphere

That’s why we’re beyond excited to announce that Athena and Doug will co-host our next X-NIGHT. They’ll welcome the IMMERSIVE X community for an exclusive guided tour through BurnerSphere. Expect stories, hidden corners, and live Q&A in the digital dust.



Come join us and let the dust rise!

🗓 Event Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

⏰ Time: 08:00 PM CEST | 02:00 PM EDT

📍 Where: BurnerSphere (App via Meta & Steam)

📩 RSVP:Get registered here or send an email to mail@immersive-x.de with „Burner“ in the subject by August 13



