Virtual Reality as a Gamechanger in Education

Virtual Reality allows us to experience places that would otherwise be inaccessible, either in real life or through traditional media. One of the most fascinating examples is the human body. In the healthcare sector, it is crucial to be able to explain complex medical topics. However, it’s not just about providing abstract descriptions. It’s about making processes and effects experiential, such as showing how medication helps when viruses attack the lungs.

A 2022 study by PwC highlights the power of Virtual Reality in education. Learners trained with VR were up to 275% more confident applying what they learned compared to those trained through traditional classroom or e-learning methods. This is a gamechanger. It means that content delivered through immersive media like VR is not just better remembered – it’s understood and applied more effectively.

Inside Body Experiences: A Journey Into Our Inner Space

For our client, MedTriX Group, we put this insight into practice. We developed a 360° Inside Body Experience, a Virtual Reality journey that takes users inside the human body to see how medication works during a viral attack on the lungs and bronchial system. This immersive VR animation was showcased at a series of brand activation events. Pharmacists, equipped with VR headsets, were able to witness first-hand how the medication supports the immune system and the biological processes occurring inside the body. No explainer video on a flatscreen could have made the same deep, lasting impression.

Why Immersive Learning Is the Future

This example makes one thing clear: the future of education and professional training doesn’t stop at conference rooms or screens. Immersive learning, which uses technologies such as XR, opens up entirely new dimensions. With Virtual Reality, knowledge isn’t just transferred – it’s experienced. Users can sense how processes unfold, which creates a powerful advantage, particularly in fields such as healthcare, where trust, precision and understanding are crucial.

Projects like this require a strong team. At vm-people, we’re excited to have developed this project in close collaboration with the visionary XR producer, Andy Fidel, and the world-class world builders, Cause and Christi. We are especially grateful to our client, the MedTriX Group, for their vision, courage, and determination in joining us on this journey into the three-dimensional future of the web.

