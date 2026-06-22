CYBERLÄND VR: IMMERSIVE X Hits the Road

IMMERSIVE X, the global XR festival we launched in 2020, has always been about one thing: bringing people together in immersive virtual environments. At vm-people, we believe that shared experiences in Virtual Reality represent far more than a technological innovation. They are a cornerstone of what we call Spatial Transformation – the next logical step beyond Digital Transformation.

Yet even in 2026, surprisingly few people have experienced social XR firsthand. Many have heard about the Metaverse, virtual worlds, or immersive collaboration, but only a small percentage have actually stepped into a shared virtual space and interacted with others as if they were physically present.



Those who do are often surprised by how natural it feels. The sense of presence. The feeling of sharing a space. The spontaneous conversations. The ability to learn, collaborate, and experience together in ways that go beyond both traditional events and the now-ubiquitous video conference. That is why IMMERSIVE X is going on tour.

At selected events throughout the year, we are opening portals into immersive virtual worlds, giving visitors the opportunity to experience social XR for themselves rather than simply hearing about it. Our next stop is CYBERLÄND FUTUROMUNDO in Stuttgart on June 26, 2026.

Get Ready for Your Spatial Transformation

As part of this immersive future convention, we will connect on-site attendees with our global XR community through a curated program of live sessions and interactive experiences. Participants can explore how immersive technologies are transforming storytelling, governance, education, healthcare, and human interaction across a range of leading social XR platforms.



Join Us From Anywhere in the World

One of the unique aspects of CYBERLÄND VR is that participation is not limited to those attending in Stuttgart. You can join remotely from anywhere in the world using your VR headset and become part of a truly global community of creators, researchers, educators, innovators, and XR enthusiasts. Participation in CYBERLÄND VR is free of charge.

We would love to meet you on June 26 – whether in person in Stuttgart or inside one of our virtual worlds.

See you at CYBERLÄND VR.