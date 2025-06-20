IMMERSIVE X 2025: Driving Change Through XRHow a pandemic-born prototype became a global community gathering

IMMERSIVE X is not your typical online event. Established in 2020 and hosted entirely in Virtual Reality, our annual event brings together a global community of XR pioneers, creators and changemakers. The upcoming fifth edition, exploring the theme of ‚Immersive Impact‘, is driven by the belief that XR technologies can open new perspectives and help shape a better, more connected world.

How It All Began: Born in a Time of Crisis

IMMERSIVE X was born in 2020, in the midst of a global standstill. When physical gatherings became impossible, we turned to the Metaverse. What started as a backup plan turned out to be a real breakthrough. Although we are positioned as an agency for immersive brand building, it took a worldwide crisis for us to fully grasp the emotional power and sense of presence that social VR can convey.



After further exploring this new sphere, we quickly envisioned a new kind of event where people could connect, learn, and collaborate across borders while fully immersing themselves in a virtual environment. From this vision, IMMERSIVE X premiered during the second lockdown in November. Since then, the event has grown into a global platform where the future of extended reality (XR) is experienced, not just discussed.

A Global Community of Beautiful Minds

Behind IMMERSIVE X is not just our team, but a collective of passionate believers. What began within the confines of vm-people has grown into a decentralized network of creatives, educators, technologists, and activists. Each of us has had a powerful „aha moment“ in VR that shifted how we see the world. Our goal is to create these moments for others. IMMERSIVE X isn’t about selling the future. It’s about sharing it, shaping it, and inviting others in.

Immersive Impact: The Theme for IMMERSIVE X 2025

The fifth edition of IMMERSIVE X tackles a bold question: What impact can immersive technologies have on the real world? XR is already driving transformation, from empowering education and collaborative healthcare to empathetic storytelling and cultural innovation.

As our world becomes more complex, we need new tools and new ways of seeing and engaging with it. XR offers that promise, and IMMERSIVE X 2025 will examine it across three days, ten tracks, and countless conversations.

Join Us: Step Inside and See the World Differently

If you feel that the world needs new perspectives and you’re ready to explore or share your own, then IMMERSIVE X 2025 is for you!

Whether you’re an artist, changemaker, tech expert, or dreamer, we invite you to join us. This isn’t a webinar, Zoom call, or traditional tech fair. It’s a fully immersive virtual reality gathering designed to connect, inspire, and challenge us all.

🗓️ November 11–13, 2025

🌐 In Virtual Reality

🎟️ Invite-only. Free of charge. Apply now: https://immersive-x.de

🎧 Best experienced with VR headsets: Quest 2/3/Pro, Pico Neo, HTC Vive Focus